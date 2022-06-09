aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 9th, 2022

Equities research analysts forecast that aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFEGet Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.44) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for aTyr Pharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the lowest is ($0.48). aTyr Pharma posted earnings of ($0.64) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that aTyr Pharma will report full year earnings of ($1.78) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.93) to ($1.54). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.50) to ($1.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow aTyr Pharma.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFEGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LIFE. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on aTyr Pharma from $19.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com lowered aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, aTyr Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.86.

Shares of LIFE stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,110. aTyr Pharma has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $13.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in aTyr Pharma during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in aTyr Pharma by 12.7% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 760,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after buying an additional 85,823 shares during the last quarter. Tikvah Management LLC raised its stake in aTyr Pharma by 10.2% during the first quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 1,350,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in aTyr Pharma by 48.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 26,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in aTyr Pharma by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,139,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after buying an additional 26,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

About aTyr Pharma (Get Rating)

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase II clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on aTyr Pharma (LIFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE)

Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.