aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.44) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for aTyr Pharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the lowest is ($0.48). aTyr Pharma posted earnings of ($0.64) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that aTyr Pharma will report full year earnings of ($1.78) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.93) to ($1.54). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.50) to ($1.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow aTyr Pharma.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LIFE. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on aTyr Pharma from $19.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com lowered aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, aTyr Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.86.

Shares of LIFE stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,110. aTyr Pharma has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $13.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in aTyr Pharma during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in aTyr Pharma by 12.7% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 760,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after buying an additional 85,823 shares during the last quarter. Tikvah Management LLC raised its stake in aTyr Pharma by 10.2% during the first quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 1,350,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in aTyr Pharma by 48.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 26,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in aTyr Pharma by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,139,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after buying an additional 26,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase II clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

