Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $248.79 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) to announce sales of $248.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Autohome’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $249.16 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $248.41 million. Autohome reported sales of $300.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Autohome will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Autohome.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The information services provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $3.03. Autohome had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $232.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ATHM shares. Citigroup raised shares of Autohome from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Autohome from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autohome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Benchmark raised shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Autohome in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.02.

NYSE ATHM traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 856,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,851. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.32. Autohome has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $72.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.22.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATHM. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in Autohome by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 6,293,166 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $191,375,000 after purchasing an additional 269,083 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Autohome by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,755,472 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $144,614,000 after acquiring an additional 153,299 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Autohome by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,863,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $117,497,000 after acquiring an additional 50,368 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Autohome by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,202,334 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $150,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Autohome by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,106,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,068,000 after acquiring an additional 78,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

