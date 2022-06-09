Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:AVCO) Shares Up 1.1%

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:AVCO – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.58 and last traded at $0.57. 11,073 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 130,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.59 and a 200 day moving average of $0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.53 million, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 0.84.

Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:AVCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Avalon GloboCare had a negative return on equity of 372.31% and a negative net margin of 628.59%. The firm had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new position in Avalon GloboCare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Avalon GloboCare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Avalon GloboCare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Institutional investors own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Avalon GloboCare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates commercial real estate properties in the United States and the People's Republic of China. The company offers medical related consulting services, including research studies, executive education, daily online executive briefings, tailored expert advisory services, and consulting and management services in the areas of immunotherapy and second opinion/referral services.

