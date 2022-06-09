Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

AVYA has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avaya from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen lowered shares of Avaya from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Avaya from $30.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays lowered shares of Avaya from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, BWS Financial lowered shares of Avaya from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.70.

Shares of AVYA stock opened at $5.16 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54. The firm has a market cap of $442.92 million, a PE ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 1.63. Avaya has a 12 month low of $2.93 and a 12 month high of $29.11.

Avaya ( NYSE:AVYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.62 million. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 51.82% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Avaya will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Avaya by 4.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Avaya by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 4.7% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 34,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices.

