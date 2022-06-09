Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.09-$2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.81 billion-$2.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.00 billion.Avaya also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.48-$0.56 EPS.

AVYA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen cut Avaya from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays cut Avaya from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Avaya from $30.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen cut Avaya from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Avaya from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.70.

Get Avaya alerts:

Avaya stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.86. The stock had a trading volume of 205,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,087,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 1.63. Avaya has a 1-year low of $2.93 and a 1-year high of $29.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.01.

Avaya ( NYSE:AVYA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.62 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a positive return on equity of 51.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avaya will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Avaya by 29.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,790,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,587 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Avaya by 17.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 118,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 17,266 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Avaya by 327.2% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 142,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 109,304 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avaya by 0.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 877,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Avaya by 88.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 33,814 shares during the last quarter.

Avaya Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.