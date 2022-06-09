AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating) will announce ($0.28) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.32). AVEO Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.48) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.79). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $20.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.33 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.63% and a negative net margin of 67.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,820,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,765,000 after buying an additional 263,557 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,501,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,392,000 after buying an additional 36,210 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP raised its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 1,309,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,323,000 after buying an additional 89,208 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 899,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 198,693 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 705,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 119,986 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVEO traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $4.30. 153,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,242. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 4.81. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $7.55.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC, HCC, immunologically cold tumors, and CCA.

