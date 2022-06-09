AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $6.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.26% from the company’s previous close.
According to Zacks, “AvePoint Inc. is a data management solutions provider. AvePoint Inc., formerly known as Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation, is based in JERSEY CITY, N.J. “
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered AvePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.53.
AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $53.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.67 million. AvePoint had a negative net margin of 20.43% and a negative return on equity of 29.73%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AvePoint will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVPT. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. purchased a new stake in AvePoint during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,269,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 227.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,390,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,656,000 after buying an additional 7,220,811 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in AvePoint during the 3rd quarter worth $42,905,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP purchased a new position in AvePoint during the 3rd quarter worth $30,140,000. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AvePoint during the 4th quarter worth $12,293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.70% of the company’s stock.
About AvePoint (Get Rating)
AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers SaaS platform cloud-hosted collaboration systems by providing suite of software products. The company focuses on data protection, governance, compliance management extensions for Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, Salesforce, and Google Workspace.
