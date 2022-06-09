AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) will report $0.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for AXT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. AXT reported earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AXT will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.39. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AXT.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. AXT had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $39.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS.

AXTI has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on AXT from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of AXT in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com raised AXT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised AXT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price target on AXT from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.88.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AXT by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,722,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,985,000 after purchasing an additional 33,586 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of AXT by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,838,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,317,000 after purchasing an additional 867,100 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AXT by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,547,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,637,000 after purchasing an additional 597,850 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of AXT by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,086,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,569,000 after purchasing an additional 181,500 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in AXT by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,081,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,594,000 after acquiring an additional 123,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AXTI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.90. The company had a trading volume of 108,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,156. AXT has a fifty-two week low of $4.97 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.16. The firm has a market cap of $253.42 million, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 2.09.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

