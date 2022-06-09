Aya Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:MYAGF) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYAGF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.85 and last traded at $5.82. Approximately 7,551 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 10,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.79.

MYAGF has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$13.00 to C$16.25 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, April 1st.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.24 and its 200 day moving average is $7.02.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

