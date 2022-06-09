Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Shares Sold by Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC

Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 78,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,240 shares during the quarter. Baker Hughes makes up approximately 5.6% of Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 180.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BKR traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.72. 186,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,819,534. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $19.23 and a twelve month high of $39.78. The company has a market capitalization of $37.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.15 and a beta of 1.51.

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 218.19%.

In related news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $3,851,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 472,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,676,459.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,243,191 shares of company stock worth $2,489,138,781 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BKR. Susquehanna cut their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Baker Hughes from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.61.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

