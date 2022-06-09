Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE:BTN opened at $2.87 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.48. Ballantyne Strong has a 52 week low of $2.59 and a 52 week high of $5.14. The company has a market cap of $55.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.17.

Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.05 million for the quarter. Ballantyne Strong had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 16.49%.

Ballantyne Strong, Inc operates in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes projection screens and customized screen support systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators. It also distributes other products and provides technical support services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.

