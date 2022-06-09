Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTNGet Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE:BTN opened at $2.87 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.48. Ballantyne Strong has a 52 week low of $2.59 and a 52 week high of $5.14. The company has a market cap of $55.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.17.

Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTNGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.05 million for the quarter. Ballantyne Strong had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 16.49%.

About Ballantyne Strong (Get Rating)

Ballantyne Strong, Inc operates in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes projection screens and customized screen support systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators. It also distributes other products and provides technical support services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.

