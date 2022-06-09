Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Shepherd Financial Partners LLC

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $234,465,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $139,410,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Bank of America by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,603,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,486 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in Bank of America by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 16,104,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $717,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Bank of America by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,682,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,252 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.41.

Bank of America stock opened at $35.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $32.96 and a one year high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

