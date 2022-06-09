Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st.

Bank7 has a payout ratio of 14.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bank7 to earn $3.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.2%.

Shares of BSVN stock opened at $24.30 on Thursday. Bank7 has a 52-week low of $16.90 and a 52-week high of $27.28. The company has a market capitalization of $220.89 million, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.57 and its 200 day moving average is $23.79.

Bank7 ( NASDAQ:BSVN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. Bank7 had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 39.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank7 will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO John T. Phillips sold 3,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $90,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John T. Phillips sold 11,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $275,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 213,376 shares in the company, valued at $5,334,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,506 shares of company stock worth $386,653. 43.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Bank7 by 312.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,672 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Bank7 in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Bank7 by 7.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Bank7 in the fourth quarter worth about $386,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Bank7 by 5.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. 47.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit services, including commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

