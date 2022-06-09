Barclays Cuts Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Price Target to $55.00

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.99% from the stock’s previous close.

PFGC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. CL King assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.90.

Shares of PFGC opened at $42.64 on Thursday. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $38.23 and a 52-week high of $58.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 92.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The food distribution company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $25,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 148,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,573,474.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $71,965 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 22,668 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 5,819 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 294.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,525 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 43,678 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 679,704 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $31,192,000 after purchasing an additional 99,137 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,508,303 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $115,086,000 after purchasing an additional 425,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aquila Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,606,000.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

