Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Position Reduced by Steadfast Capital Management LP

Steadfast Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 98.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,356,594 shares during the quarter. Bath & Body Works accounts for 7.0% of Steadfast Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Steadfast Capital Management LP’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $5,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock opened at $37.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.31 and its 200 day moving average is $55.52. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.46 and a twelve month high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 15.41% and a negative return on equity of 69.03%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.43%.

BBWI has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $81.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $95.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.20.

In other news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $690,280.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,256.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

