Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Sold by Scopus Asset Management L.P.

Scopus Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,525,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525,000 shares during the period. Bath & Body Works accounts for 2.3% of Scopus Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Scopus Asset Management L.P. owned 0.59% of Bath & Body Works worth $106,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BBWI. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth about $1,531,646,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,173,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,815,000 after acquiring an additional 412,656 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $468,997,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,966,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,713,000 after buying an additional 91,300 shares during the period. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $267,351,000. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Bath & Body Works from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.20.

NYSE:BBWI traded down $1.27 on Thursday, hitting $36.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,967,974. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a one year low of $35.46 and a one year high of $82.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.52.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 69.03% and a net margin of 15.41%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.43%.

In other Bath & Body Works news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $690,280.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,256.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,888 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Bath & Body Works (Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.