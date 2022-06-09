Baudax Bio (OTCMKTS:BXRXV) Trading Down 18.1%

Shares of Baudax Bio, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BXRXV – Get Rating) traded down 18.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.51 and last traded at $4.51. 119,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 124% from the average session volume of 53,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.51.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Baudax Bio (BXRXV)
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
- Now’s The Time To Buy MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB)
- Is It Too Late For Energy Stocks?
- Chargepoint’s Stock Could Benefit from High Energy Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Baudax Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baudax Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.