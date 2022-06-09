Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Receives $82.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.25.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAYRY. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €77.00 ($82.80) to €83.00 ($89.25) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($91.40) to €90.00 ($96.77) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €90.00 ($96.77) to €96.00 ($103.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

BAYRY traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $17.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 548,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,535. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $69.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.10. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a $0.3693 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is 59.32%.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

