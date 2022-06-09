Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €100.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €100.00 ($107.53) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €98.00 ($105.38) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($96.77) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays set a €100.00 ($107.53) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €112.00 ($120.43) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €87.00 ($93.55) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 6th.

BMW stock opened at €83.50 ($89.78) on Monday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €67.58 ($72.67) and a 52 week high of €100.42 ($107.98). The company has a market capitalization of $50.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €78.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is €84.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.91.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

