Bayhorse Silver (CVE:BHS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.05

Bayhorse Silver Inc. (CVE:BHS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 112504 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a market capitalization of C$10.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.09.

In other news, Senior Officer Graeme O’neill sold 5,641,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.08, for a total value of C$451,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 871,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$69,686.

Bayhorse Silver Inc, a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It explores for silver, gold, zinc, copper, antimony, and other metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Bayhorse Silver Mine Property located in Baker County, Oregon.

