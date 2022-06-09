Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Shares Sold by Southernsun Asset Management LLC

Southernsun Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 413,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45,858 shares during the period. Belden comprises about 2.7% of Southernsun Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Southernsun Asset Management LLC owned 0.92% of Belden worth $27,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Belden in the fourth quarter valued at $690,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 8,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 171.1% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 57,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 36,456 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Belden by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 294,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,344,000 after buying an additional 57,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Belden by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 125,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,218,000 after buying an additional 70,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BDC opened at $58.41 on Thursday. Belden Inc. has a one year low of $45.31 and a one year high of $68.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44 and a beta of 1.32.

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.22. Belden had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The business had revenue of $610.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.82%.

BDC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Belden from $86.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Belden from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Belden from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

