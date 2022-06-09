Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d- rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of BLCM stock opened at $1.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.46. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.64.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BLCM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.26% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.09% of the company’s stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-603, a dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat solid tumors that express the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigens.

