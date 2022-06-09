BENQI Tops One Day Trading Volume of $30.25 Million (QI)

BENQI (QI) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. BENQI has a total market cap of $4.66 million and approximately $30.25 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BENQI has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar. One BENQI coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0143 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 42.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.41 or 0.00236328 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003307 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002091 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $130.00 or 0.00430211 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00029841 BTC.

About BENQI

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

BENQI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BENQI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BENQI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BENQI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

