Berenberg Bank Analysts Give NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) a €44.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($47.31) target price on NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

NOEJ has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC set a €41.00 ($44.09) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Hauck Aufhäuser Ib set a €27.00 ($29.03) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($50.54) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($47.31) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €44.00 ($47.31) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Get NORMA Group alerts:

Shares of ETR NOEJ opened at €26.70 ($28.71) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.16. NORMA Group has a 52 week low of €22.12 ($23.78) and a 52 week high of €48.38 ($52.02). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €24.21 and its 200 day moving average is €29.38. The company has a market cap of $850.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. The company sells its products to distributors, original equipment manufacturer aftermarket customers, technical wholesalers, and hardware stores under the ABA, Breeze, Clamp-All, CONNECTORS, FISH, Gemi, Kimplas, NDS, NORMA, Raindrip, R.G.RAY, Serflex, TORCA, and TRUSTLENE brand names through its distribution network, sales representatives, retailers, and importers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NORMA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NORMA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.