BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Trading 3.9% Higher

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.34 and last traded at $5.31. 4,653 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 348,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.11.

Several brokerages have commented on BBAI. William Blair began coverage on BigBear.ai in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised BigBear.ai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on BigBear.ai in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.96.

BigBear.ai ( NYSE:BBAI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $33.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,142,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,953,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter worth approximately $434,000. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

BigBear.ai Company Profile (NYSE:BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides decision support analytics solutions for the defense, intelligence, federal civilian, manufacturing, supply chain, logistics, and commercial markets. Its solutions enable customers to catalog, curate, manage, automate, and visualize data feeds that can be leveraged to inform decision-making and create decision advantages in various operational environments.

