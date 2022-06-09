Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) by 582.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,239 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $2,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bilibili by 560.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Bilibili by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BILI traded down $3.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.17. The company had a trading volume of 353,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,667,261. Bilibili Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.93 and a twelve month high of $129.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.32 and its 200-day moving average is $34.12. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.27.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Bilibili from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. KGI Securities downgraded Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. CLSA decreased their target price on Bilibili from $33.40 to $25.30 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bilibili from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.21.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

