Bioqual (OTCMKTS:BIOQ) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Bioqual, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOQ – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $67.00 and last traded at $67.00. Approximately 953 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.00.

The stock has a market cap of $60.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of -0.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.00.

Bioqual (OTCMKTS:BIOQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.13 million during the quarter.

Bioqual, Inc provides in-vivo and in-vitro pre-clinical research services to commercial and government clients in the United States. The company provides research services in the areas of COVID-19, AIDS, influenza, RSV infection, and flavivirus infections, including zika, dengue, malaria, hepatitis, and cancer.

