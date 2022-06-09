Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) Market Cap Tops $9.79 Million

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. Over the last week, Bitcoin 2 has traded up 5.3% against the dollar. One Bitcoin 2 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00001806 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin 2 has a total market cap of $9.79 million and $31.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000250 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 Coin Profile

Bitcoin 2 is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,954,211 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin 2’s official website is www.bitc2.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Bitcoin 2 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin 2 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin 2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

