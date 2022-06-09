Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Trading Down 1.7% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $377.89 million and $6.52 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for $21.58 or 0.00071530 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.70 or 0.00303986 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00063901 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004690 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000055 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 62.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

