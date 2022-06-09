BitcoinHD Tops 1-Day Volume of $284,557.00 (BHD)

BitcoinHD (BHD) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. In the last seven days, BitcoinHD has traded up 28.9% against the U.S. dollar. One BitcoinHD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0771 or 0.00000255 BTC on popular exchanges. BitcoinHD has a total market capitalization of $468,700.55 and approximately $284,557.00 worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitcoinHD Profile

BitcoinHD launched on August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. The official website for BitcoinHD is www.btchd.org . BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code. “

BitcoinHD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinHD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinHD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinHD using one of the exchanges listed above.

