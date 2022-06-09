BitcoinZ (BTCZ) 1-Day Volume Hits $47,464.00

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. During the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitcoinZ has a total market capitalization of $1.98 million and approximately $47,464.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $93.10 or 0.00308653 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00071709 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00064935 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004690 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 46.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000056 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 62.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000078 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BitcoinZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 11,251,907,033 coins. BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

