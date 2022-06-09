BitCore (BTX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $152,731.00

BitCore (BTX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One BitCore coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0856 or 0.00000284 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BitCore has traded down 14.4% against the dollar. BitCore has a total market cap of $1.55 million and approximately $152,731.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitCore alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,177.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,795.07 or 0.05948462 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000263 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002696 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00017944 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.27 or 0.00199737 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.94 or 0.00579704 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $183.72 or 0.00608797 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00070108 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004286 BTC.

About BitCore

BitCore (BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

Buying and Selling BitCore

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.