Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) EVP Sells $220,610.00 in Stock

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) EVP Kevin W. Mooney sold 3,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $220,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,777 shares in the company, valued at $5,575,505. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $61.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.52 and a 12 month high of $86.96.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 8.94% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $257.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blackbaud in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Blackbaud from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

