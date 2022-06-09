Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Major Shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III Sells 6,692 Shares

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $234,554.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,070,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,520,779.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Holdings L.P. Blackstone III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 2nd, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 9,550 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $324,891.00.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 64,253 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total value of $2,133,842.13.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $424,065.96.

On Thursday, May 5th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 8,700 shares of Blackstone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $827,196.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 33,000 shares of Blackstone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $1,054,680.00.

On Monday, April 18th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 200,000 shares of Blackstone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $12,400,000.00.

On Thursday, April 14th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,965 shares of Blackstone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total value of $662,023.25.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 97,625 shares of Blackstone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total value of $6,105,467.50.

On Thursday, April 7th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 15,000 shares of Blackstone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total value of $468,600.00.

On Tuesday, April 5th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 18,429 shares of Blackstone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.58, for a total value of $1,171,715.82.

BX stock opened at $116.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $81.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.37. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.59 and a twelve month high of $149.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.32 and a 200-day moving average of $121.20.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.47. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 23.77%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 71.93%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Blackstone in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Blackstone by 9.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,989,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,281 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone by 24.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 94,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,023,000 after acquiring an additional 18,344 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Blackstone by 88.2% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Blackstone from $182.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.55.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

