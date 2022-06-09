Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Select Equity Group L.P.

Select Equity Group L.P. trimmed its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 31,068 shares during the quarter. Select Equity Group L.P.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $6,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Blackstone by 9.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,989,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,281 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Blackstone by 30.2% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,334,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $736,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,093 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Blackstone by 8.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,924,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,085,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,941 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,150,000. Finally, John & Kathleen Schreiber Foundation bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,888,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BX opened at $116.40 on Thursday. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.59 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.20. The company has a market capitalization of $81.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.37.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.47. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 71.93%.

In related news, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone acquired 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,839,187 shares in the company, valued at $107,356,748. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 130,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $8,045,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,514,376 shares of company stock worth $11,553,227 and have sold 629,279 shares worth $35,979,274. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.55.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

