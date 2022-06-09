Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Director Sells $38,207.50 in Stock

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG – Get Rating) Director Romano Tio sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $38,207.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,036.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Romano Tio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 12th, Romano Tio acquired 2,200 shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.07 per share, for a total transaction of $57,354.00.

Shares of BRG opened at $26.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $801.24 million, a P/E ratio of 244.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.00. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $27.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70, a quick ratio of 182.45 and a current ratio of 182.45.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT ( NYSEAMERICAN:BRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.55). Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a return on equity of 113.23% and a net margin of 36.35%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 590.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 69,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.54% of the company’s stock.

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (Get Rating)

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

