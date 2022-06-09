BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on National Fuel Gas (TSE:NFG)

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas (TSE:NFG – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$10.00 price objective on the stock.

National Fuel is a diversified energy company headquartered in Western New York that operates an integrated collection of natural gas and oil assets across four business segments: Exploration & Production, Pipeline & Storage, Gathering, and Utility.

