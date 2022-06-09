BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BKUI) Shares Up 0%

Shares of BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BKUI – Get Rating) shot up 0% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.10 and last traded at $49.10. 504 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 2,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.08.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.45.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BKUI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 44,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 7.35% of BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

