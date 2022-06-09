Boaz Energy Ii, Llc Sells 5,000 Shares of PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Stock

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $50,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,771,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,832,183.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Boaz Energy Ii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 31st, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $50,100.00.

On Monday, May 23rd, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $48,900.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total value of $39,350.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total value of $37,250.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $38,300.00.

On Monday, April 18th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 34,532 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $314,931.84.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,549 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $32,082.96.

On Monday, April 11th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,422 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $40,063.32.

NYSE PRT opened at $10.44 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.49. PermRock Royalty Trust has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $10.88. The company has a market cap of $127.05 million, a P/E ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1011 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from PermRock Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Sinecera Capital LLC purchased a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About PermRock Royalty Trust

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

