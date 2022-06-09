Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Hits New 52-Week High at $85.17

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $85.17 and last traded at $85.00, with a volume of 398826 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $83.05.

BCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Benchmark lowered Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boise Cascade currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.33.

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $7.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.95 by $0.66. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 62.72% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 18.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $10.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.91%. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 436.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 22.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 16,333 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 30.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,814,000 after purchasing an additional 67,416 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 33.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 777,794 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,985,000 after purchasing an additional 6,743 shares during the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

