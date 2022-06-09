Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.41-$6.41 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.74 billion-$1.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.54 billion.Boot Barn also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.14-$1.14 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BOOT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $162.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $121.67.

Boot Barn stock traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.01. The stock had a trading volume of 9,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,860. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.37. Boot Barn has a one year low of $65.79 and a one year high of $134.50.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $383.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.02 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Boot Barn news, insider John Hazen sold 11,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total value of $1,130,351.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Starrett bought 1,200 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.89 per share, for a total transaction of $97,068.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,531.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,180 shares of company stock valued at $2,152,991 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 25.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,428,000 after acquiring an additional 44,800 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Boot Barn in the third quarter worth about $345,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 137,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,880,000 after acquiring an additional 61,342 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

