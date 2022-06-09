Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Purchased by Studio Investment Management LLC

Studio Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAH. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 6,003 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $533,966.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 97,761 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total value of $8,258,849.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 194,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,459,745.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,925 shares of company stock valued at $10,666,411. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $86.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $69.68 and a 12 month high of $91.46.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.20% and a net margin of 5.58%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile (Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

