Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $101.53

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $101.53 and last traded at $101.78, with a volume of 1941 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.14.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Boston Properties from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Mizuho raised shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Boston Properties from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.45.

The stock has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.16 and its 200-day moving average is $118.29.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.24. Boston Properties had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 6.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 112.32%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 7.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

