BOX (NYSE:BOX) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.27-$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $244.00 million-$246.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $243.74 million.BOX also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.11-$1.15 EPS.
Shares of BOX stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,581. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.07. BOX has a 12-month low of $22.18 and a 12-month high of $33.04. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -82.44 and a beta of 1.16.
BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $238.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.48 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that BOX will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.
In related news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $226,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total value of $429,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,477,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,280,755.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,091,930 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in BOX by 1.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of BOX by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of BOX by 5.6% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 39,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC grew its position in shares of BOX by 6.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 61,269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.
