BP (NYSE:BP) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 455 ($5.70) to GBX 450 ($5.64) in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of BP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of BP from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 475 ($5.95) to GBX 450 ($5.64) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.71.

Get BP alerts:

Shares of NYSE BP opened at $34.12 on Thursday. BP has a 12-month low of $22.64 and a 12-month high of $34.30. The company has a market cap of $111.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.91.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $49.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.20 billion. BP had a positive return on equity of 18.70% and a negative net margin of 9.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BP will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BP during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,316,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of BP by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 114,038 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of BP by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 47,088 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 20,536 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of BP by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 158,341 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 44,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel raised its holdings in BP by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 563,511 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $15,401,000 after acquiring an additional 33,341 shares during the period. 8.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BP Company Profile (Get Rating)

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.