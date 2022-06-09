Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Receives GBX 958.57 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 958.57 ($12.01).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BVIC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.16) target price on shares of Britvic in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Britvic from GBX 1,080 ($13.53) to GBX 1,030 ($12.91) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 770 ($9.65) price target on shares of Britvic in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 985 ($12.34) price target on shares of Britvic in a research note on Sunday, April 24th.

BVIC traded up GBX 15 ($0.19) on Friday, reaching GBX 814.50 ($10.21). 578,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,725. The stock has a market cap of £2.18 billion and a PE ratio of 18.41. Britvic has a twelve month low of GBX 716.54 ($8.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,018 ($12.76). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 828.42 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 860.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.50, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.80 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Britvic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.55%.

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

