Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Seeyond

Seeyond reduced its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,128 shares during the period. Broadridge Financial Solutions accounts for about 0.6% of Seeyond’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Seeyond’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $6,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 58,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,764,000 after purchasing an additional 8,144 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $1,032,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 261,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BR stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $144.44. 975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,120. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.33 and its 200-day moving average is $156.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 0.95. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.68 and a 52 week high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.83% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.94%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.50.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

