Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Receives $25.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 30th.

NYSE:BNL traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $20.90. 417,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,634. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 1.06. Broadstone Net Lease has a 1-year low of $18.96 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.11 and its 200-day moving average is $22.46.

Broadstone Net Lease ( NYSE:BNL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 27.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BNL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,260,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,235 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 4th quarter worth $35,066,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,867,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,244,000 after buying an additional 1,071,012 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,430,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,754,000 after buying an additional 1,067,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,308,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,068,000 after buying an additional 596,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

