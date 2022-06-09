Brokerages Anticipate Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $74.05 Million

Equities research analysts expect Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) to post $74.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Aviat Networks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $75.00 million and the lowest is $73.00 million. Aviat Networks reported sales of $71.69 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aviat Networks will report full year sales of $299.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $298.54 million to $300.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $312.65 million, with estimates ranging from $308.00 million to $320.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aviat Networks.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $74.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share.

AVNW has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aviat Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

NASDAQ AVNW traded down $0.49 on Monday, hitting $28.67. 47,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,810. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.02 and a 200 day moving average of $29.87. Aviat Networks has a twelve month low of $24.26 and a twelve month high of $42.81. The company has a market capitalization of $320.16 million, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Aviat Networks by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,970 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,286,000 after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Aviat Networks by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 34,261 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 7,638 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Aviat Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $1,090,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Aviat Networks by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aviat Networks by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,534 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.47% of the company’s stock.

Aviat Networks, Inc provides wireless transport solutions worldwide. It offers a comprehensive suite of products and localized professional and support services enabling customers to simplify their networks and lives. The company's products and solutions include wireless transmission systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications.

