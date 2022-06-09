Brokerages Anticipate Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Will Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) will report earnings per share of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Barclays’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.50. Barclays reported earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Barclays will report full year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.92. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Barclays.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Barclays had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Barclays from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 265 ($3.32) to GBX 260 ($3.26) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 190 ($2.38) to GBX 200 ($2.51) in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Barclays currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Barclays in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Barclays by 72.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Barclays by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in Barclays in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Barclays by 617.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

BCS traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.36. 776,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,241,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.39. Barclays has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $12.20.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

